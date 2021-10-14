Extended view

GrumpyPants

HI!

My apologize if it's in the wrong category. I recently switched from nVidia to AMD GPU. I have RX 6700XT, and i have a question:

-when i use Extended view(i have 27' monitors) and i turn off one of the screens it automatically goes into 1 screen display. I did not have this with nVidia. I could have one screen turned off and still all the windows that where part of that screen where staying there, and when i would turn it on everything would be the same.

I tried google but couldn't find anything.

Thanks!
 
TheSlySyl

TheSlySyl

I have 3 monitors and use nvidia and as soon as I turn off one screen it always tries to force everything onto the other two screens. I'm curious how you pulled it off.
 
jmilcher

TheSlySyl said:
I have 3 monitors and use nvidia and as soon as I turn off one screen it always tries to force everything onto the other two screens. I'm curious how you pulled it off.
This has been my experience also. Forces things off the monitor I turned off.
 
