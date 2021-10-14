HI!



My apologize if it's in the wrong category. I recently switched from nVidia to AMD GPU. I have RX 6700XT, and i have a question:



-when i use Extended view(i have 27' monitors) and i turn off one of the screens it automatically goes into 1 screen display. I did not have this with nVidia. I could have one screen turned off and still all the windows that where part of that screen where staying there, and when i would turn it on everything would be the same.



I tried google but couldn't find anything.



Thanks!