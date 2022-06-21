Extended micro atx question

So, this isn't really an issue but more of a general motherboard sizing question. I was under the pressumption that micro atx and atx form factors were a standard, uniform size. This has been challenged by the recent install of a seemingly overly wide Matx MSI b660-pro a motherboard in a build for my brother recently with a 12400. Is this sizing new to alder lake, just this specific board, or has matx always been more like e-atx with an un-uniform sizing. The board seemingly went all the way out from io panel widthwise to the eatx sizing on a corsair 4000d. This is just a general question relating to potential future build knowledge for compatibility of parts.