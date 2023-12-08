Exodus (space RPG)

Matthew McConaughey stepped onto the stage at this year's Game Awards to announce that he is starring in his first-ever video game, Exodus, a space-faring action RPG developed by Archetype Studios in partnership with Wizards of the Coast
It's helmed by Baldur's Gate, Knights of the Old Republic, and Dragon Age: Origins lead James Ohlen...alongside Ohlen is a team made up of former BioWare and Naughty Dog devs...the game features time dilation, space travel, and naturally, aliens...
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jsCvugLI61I
