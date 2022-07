So, I only played this game in the first beta (Where you could only be the goliath).



Never spent much time with any other class and I'm jsut wondering, why there's only a tutorial for the Golaith/assault class and no others?



Also why do they insist on dropping the hunters literally right on top of your head at the start of the game?



Played a few matches and I never could evolve because I was just constantly running fromt eh hunters as soon as the match starts and even if I just crouched they'd always catch up because there's such a little head start.