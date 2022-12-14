EVGA's Final GPU Secrets / Leaks: Engineering | KINGPIN

"This special lab tour of EVGA's engineering and overclocking lab features KINGPIN of GPU fame as we walk through EVGA design process basics, history of EVGA, challenges with NVIDIA, competitive advantages over ASUS and Galax, murder hornets, and more. As EVGA has exited the GPU market, it's likely that this lab will change forever as it is reworked into whatever new purpose it may need to fulfill and as KINGPIN navigates his future options. You'll want to watch this one -- there's all kinds of industry history and knowledge here. "



