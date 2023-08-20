Evga supernova T2 still worth getting?

AirTorrent
I ordered an Evga Supernova 850 T2 for my amd build (7800x3d, rx 7900xt in a fractal torrent compact.) I’m wondering though if it’s actually worth using. My power draw was about 450 max but I wanted to stay over 850w. I had a Corsair RM 850x that died and I sent it back, however the evga is somewhat longer with an already tight area. I was considering the new Evga 850 g7, antec ST1000 or Seasonic Focus px-850 as option that are either a little or a lot less length but seem to get good reviews.
The evga had a great review but that was 7 years ago.
