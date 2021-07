I have been thinking of getting the EVGA SuperNOVA G6 1000W to replace my current EVGA SuperNOVA g3 1000W, I couldn't find any reviews so I wanted to ask if anyone has opinions about the G6. I want to replace my current one due to it now being almost 7 years old, and the cables are compatible between the two. I don't want to re-wire the whole case.