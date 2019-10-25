EVGA RTX 2080 XC Fan Connector

I'm planning to install an Accelero III on my 2080, and ideally I would control the fans with the GPU fan header as I could then set the fan curve based on the GPU temperature.

The 2080XC is a reference board, and the reference boards use a 14-pin fan header which is hard to find. The cable I need is this one, but I can't order it from Arctic in the US:

https://www.arctic.ac/us_en/nv-14-pin-adapter.html

I'm hoping someone might know of a similar cable available in the US.
 
You can buy that cable from your link and pay $7 shipping to the US for the cable.
 
No you can't. The checkout process stops working once you get to payment information. I emailed Arctic about it, and they told me it's because they do not ship to the US.

It's weird that they provide a shipping cost, though.
 
Hey, I just ordered one for myself. I found this forum and your thread when googling for that adapter... i live in sweden, i can order 1 extra and send it to you if you want...
 
Hey Peshmerga! I would pay you if you could order me one of those fan connectors. I have my 2070 on a kraken g12, but want to connect the fans to the GPU
 
