EVGA RTX 2080 XC Fan Connector

I'm planning to install an Accelero III on my 2080, and ideally I would control the fans with the GPU fan header as I could then set the fan curve based on the GPU temperature.The 2080XC is a reference board, and the reference boards use a 14-pin fan header which is hard to find. The cable I need is this one, but I can't order it from Arctic in the US:I'm hoping someone might know of a similar cable available in the US.