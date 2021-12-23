EVGA GTX 780 3G or EVGA 960 2G?

I just built my son a new budget gaming computer for Christmas using the following parts:

AMD Ryzen 3 3100

MSI MAG B550 Tomahawk mobo

16gb Corsair Dominator Pro RGB 3200 memory

1 TB NVME SanDisk boot drive

2 TB spinner



Since I can't get my hands on a decent newer video card unless I want to pay through the nose I am stuck using either my old EVGA GTX 780 3G or my sons old EVGA GTX 960 2G. I have looked at some old reviews and it seems that the 780 would be somewaht faster but it's really a toss-up. What do you guys think would be the better choice for 1080p gaming?