Events in Windows 10

I wonder if someone can help me understand, if possible if it shows in Event Viewer, a problem I'm having on my laptop.



This is an Asus N56J laptop, running Windows 10 Pro, probably for about 3 years or more. And it has worked flawlessly until very recently.



Now what sometimes happens, and I can't yet what is the chain of events taking to it, is that the mouse seems to stop controlling some functions, particularly those on the low bar, like power or similar.



In such situations, only the power button helps, booting off and on again.



How would that show on the Event Viewer, and would it indicate the cause?



I can show a picture here of the Viewer if necessary.