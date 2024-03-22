EU imposed core technology fee is broken and extremely anti-competitive

https://www.macrumors.com/2024/03/18/apple-eu-core-technology-fee-viral-solution/
TLDR;
The EU went after Apple and Google for how their stores operate and imposed a new set of rules.
Turns out, those rules could potentially bankrupt young developers and their families if their apps suddenly go viral.
Apple doesn't have an answer for that scenario, because they didn't write the rules they just have to work with them.
TLDR;
The EU went after Apple and Google for how their stores operate and imposed a new set of rules.
Turns out, those rules could potentially bankrupt young developers and their families if their apps suddenly go viral.
Apple doesn't have an answer for that scenario, because they didn't write the rules they just have to work with them.