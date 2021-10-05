Ethernet Cable Recommendation

1Wolf
I've recently moved into a rental home and the ISP that serves this neighborhood offers Metronet Fiber Optic Internet and my package is a Gig speed package. I've previously always had comcast cable internet so Fiber is new to me. The fiber optic line comes through the outer wall into the house and plugs into a cable modem type device they called an ONT. The ONT plugs into my router via a short length of Cat6 Ethernet.
Unfortunately, my home office, gaming area, and most of my computer equipment is in the basement. The wireless from where the router is upstairs to the basement is awful and I'm not getting even a fraction of my fiber speeds.
So, while I can't move the ONT and the ONT needs to stay upstairs in the room that they ran the fiber optic into, I'd like to move my router to the basement and fish 100-150 feet of ethernet cable through the walls/under the floors between the ONT and the router.
What type of ethernet cable should I get to preserve my nice fiber speeds? I estimate I'll need 100 to 150 feet of cable. Cat6? Cat6a? Cat8? I wasn't sure what to get or what was way too much overkill. I just don't want to accidentally limit my fiber internet speeds because I picked the wrong cable.
Thanks!
