Ethernet Cable Recommendation

Nicklebon said: I would suggest that you stick with Cat 5E or Cat6 as these are suitable to mgig speeds of 2.5/5Gbps. Anything beyond that complicates your install and costs for little to no roi and increased likelihood of a faulty install. Do not run shielded cable unless you know how to do so and given the questions you don't. Click to expand...

BlueLineSwinger said: Mostly agreed with the prior posts.



Cat 5e is the simplest and least likely for an inexperienced installer to screw up. It supports up to 2.5 Gb/s to 100 m, so should be good for internet service for a long while. Given your apparent experience level, I'd recommend going with this.



Cat 6 is a bit more difficult to install correctly, and costs a little bit more. It supports up to 5 Gb/s to 100 m. This is probably overkill for your needs, but may be worthwhile if you know someone with install experience who can help you out.



Cat 6a is even more difficult to properly install, and can cost a fair bit more. It'll support up to 10 Gb/s to 100 m. Certain overkill, hard to recommend here.



Anything higher (e.g., Cat 7 or 8) is not recommended. These are barely even real standards and only really exist for limited circumstances in datacenters (which usually use fiber anyways). Do not buy shielded (STP/FTP) cabling, unshielded (UTP) only.



Solid-core, pure copper conductor only. No copper-clad aluminum (CCA), no stranded conductor.



Unless your local code otherwise dictates, general-purpose/residential-grade jacketing is fine for in-wall installation. Riser-rated is fine and may be the actual cheapest jacketing you can find. Plenum-rated is unnecessary. Click to expand...

Thanks kindly for the help and advice. Its much appreciated. So it looks like I'll stick with Cat5e or Cat6 based on your advice. I think I'd rather go with Cat6 as all the other cables I have lying around are also Cat6. With regards to knowing how to properly install Cat5e vs. Cat6 - does that only apply to cutting and crimping your own cable? Or does that apply to just a store-bought patch cable as well? I was most likely just going to buy a packaged 100 or 150 foot patch cable with the RJ45 connectors already on it and ready to go. I will likely hire an electrician to run the cable from point A to point B as accessing that area for me would be physically difficult. Its wouldn't think its a horribly difficult run as its just going from a main floor room in one corner of the house, down into a basement on the floor below to run above a drop-ceiling to the opposite corner of the house. My preferred electrician does advertise running network cable but I wanted to make sure I had the cable on-hand for him to run instead of him just using "whatever he had in his truck".