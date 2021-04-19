Ethereum 2.0 staking

I couldn't find another thread about this here, so hopefully this is on topic for this subforum. Is anybody here staking with Ethereum 2.0 either solo or in a pool or has any input on it? From what I can tell, you have a couple options, but please correct me if I'm wrong on any of it-



Solo staking - requires 32 ETH (~$71k at current prices) and also an always on, always internet connected PC to run as a validator.



Pool staking - requires less ETH. May or may not require running a validator machine.



The main risk seems to be that your ETH is held up until the Ethereum 2.0 / proof of stake fully transitions. A lot of the staking pools seem fairly sketch, and solo staking you can lose some of your ETH if you don't hold up your end of it by having an always on reliable PC running as a validator. Any other risks or issues that I missed? It seems like if you could come up with the 32 ETH to solo stake / run a validator PC it could be pretty profitable to jump on while it's still early?