ETH mining motherboard

i've got 6 RTX 3070s and looking for a motherboard and cpu.
could i get some recommendation on which cheap new motherboard and cpu to get right now in the market?
i bought used motherboard and cpu on ebay for couple of bucks and i don't get any power. They are supposedly refurbished.
I might just buy new ones if any available in the market.
