ETH mining motherboard

Pretty much any ATX motherboard will have 4-5 useable PCIX slots but to support 6 you are going to have to look around a bit more and or consider one of the "mining" variants.

While not in any way new I have had great luck with my ASROCK H110 Pro BTC+ which supports like 11 or 12 cards at once. Pretty much the only requirement you are looking for is the number of PCI slots on the motherboard. Both x1 and full size slots will work for risers which you will need if you want to fit as many cards as you can on the given board. Other than the number of PCIX slots you dont' need a lot of CPU power for mining so something cheap that runs a plain jane Pentium chip will work fine and 8GB of ram is also plenty for most mining setups. If you are looking to keep costs down then check out the used market. Even something 6+ years old can be a good mining board as the speed of the CPU is not really important so just look around for boards that have more PCIX slots.