ESXI with (PCI) GPU passthrough

vxspiritxv said: GPU passthrough or PCI passthrough. GPU requires specific supported GPUs and drivers (nvidia grid).

That said, I'll assume PCI passthrough...

I've only had problems with windows, never rebooting the host. Linux worked fine.

If the host reboots, likely bios/motherboard pci bug.



I use GPU passthrough on my main desktop under esxi and love it. As mentioned in the first post some modifications are required. When I encountered this it was solved pretty quickly with a Google search as it's not a hard fix.

Similar setups and solutions are available for other hypervisors.



Similar setups and solutions are available for other hypervisors.



In the second post it says nvidia grid is required. This is inaccurate. Many consumer gpus and pro cards work just fine. Sharing the resources from one GPU to multiple vms is what grid was targeted but there were similar AMD solutions available across a larger range of card.



Amd firepro card are fantastic for support under windows or linux. Nvidia LHR cards do not seem to play nice. Nvidia linux support can require fiddling.



As far as stability I was able to run 3 gaming vms off one workstation and it worked great as far as proformance and reliability. That motherboard was unsupported.



Drivers and passthrough for other consumer motherboard perpetuals can be hit or miss. On my current msi x590 board the ethernet didnt work (no esxi drivers has to buy a super supermicro ethernet card) I can only use 4/5 pcie lanes and the USB passthrough is finicky. Past supermicro based workstations were abit better for compatibility.



Expect some issues you would have to work around but overall I would recommend trying esxi as a desktop or workstation. It's super convenient to be able to spin up vms and assign hardware as needed.

pciPassthru0.msiEnabled = false

Yes, sorry. You are correct. PCI passthrough using a GPU. No extra licensing required. Some of the reboot issue I was having seemed to be common for VM misconfigurations, and yes. Windows. I'm not sure how much I want to play with Linux. I dabble but and do some command stuff for work, but not that comfortable.Yep, there were a lot of posts coming up with the options to set, but what I was missing or wasn't stated, is the cpuid variable was for older (6.7 or less) esxi versions. I had set this as the comments had stated and everything seemed OK until I tried to transcode and it was all CPU again. Dev Manager showed it disabled for an error. As soon as I removed the cpuid flag, it all seems good now. I'm on HP DL380g8 with esxi 7.0.3 using a Quadro P1000 and Server 2019. Probably some compatibility stuff going on there with the mix of generations.Just tried another reboot and the host went with it. Found this doc- https://borncity.com/win/2019/07/11/vmware-esxi-hosts-crash-during-vm-shutdown-with-pci-passthrough/ -One of the comments say to add this to the VM config--Tried a few reboots and shutdown/power on. Seems to be OK again.Also, should have said YMMV.2012 doesn't seem to want to cooperate