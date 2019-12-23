Esoteric (rare) hardware from the past

I've seen a lot of threads around with some unusual stuff, and I have a bit of an interest in knowing stuff about rare "birds" in the computer hardware scene. I was wondering what kind of things are out there that you all have come across out of the norm. Here are some examples from the past from me: ALR 6x6 - 6x pentium pro glue logic beast Canopus pure3d Voodoo1 - unusual as it had 6mb of memory vs the usual 4 Octek DCA2 (motherboard and ram) - 486 with "cached" memory dimms Weitek WTL 3167 - Unusual and powerful FPU Tadpole Alphabook - Alpha AXP powered notebook auntjemima