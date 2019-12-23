Esoteric (rare) hardware from the past

    Keljian

    Keljian

    I've seen a lot of threads around with some unusual stuff, and I have a bit of an interest in knowing stuff about rare "birds" in the computer hardware scene. I was wondering what kind of things are out there that you all have come across out of the norm.

    Here are some examples from the past from me:
    ALR 6x6 - 6x pentium pro glue logic beast
    Canopus pure3d Voodoo1 - unusual as it had 6mb of memory vs the usual 4
    Octek DCA2 (motherboard and ram) - 486 with "cached" memory dimms
    Weitek WTL 3167 - Unusual and powerful FPU
    Tadpole Alphabook - Alpha AXP powered notebook

    cyclone3d

    cyclone3d

    Antex Z1 / Z1E. I want one. Good luck even finding a picture of one.
     
    Keljian

    Keljian

    cyclone3d

    cyclone3d

    Chaddyboy

    Chaddyboy

    Are any old pieces of hardware valuable? Or is it just worthless trash?

    Like, an antique value or is it dead tech?
     
    Keljian

    Keljian

    Some are very valuable
     
    Chaddyboy

    Chaddyboy

    I don't have any to search for - but I would love to maybe see some Youtube videos just to reminisce.

    Do you have any terms I can search or links I can watch? :) I like to see stuff like that
     
    Keljian

    Keljian

    Any of the amiga hardware is quite pricey now
    the 3dFX Voodoo 5/6 boards are quite rare
    Definitely the "3dfx Rampage boards"
     
    auntjemima

    auntjemima

    Just keep an eye out for posts from erek he posts about them regularly.
     
    cyclone3d

    cyclone3d

    The links that erek posts are in the eBay forum.. I also post in there when I find old stuff going for insane prices.

    You can also go looks at the vogons.org forum in the Marvin sections.
     
    w1retap

    w1retap

    Some things in my collection.. all working. Some rare, some not as rare but still awesome. This is just the stuff I've recently took pictures of in the past year.

    Voodoo 5 5500 AGP
    yOLYWyqh.jpg

    ...and here it is inside my Shuttle SK series with an AMD Athlon XP 3000+ and a SB Audigy 2 ZS
    rK6k2gKh.jpg

    rAEZ6oZh.jpg

    bKqGhijh.jpg

    Voodoo 3 3000 AGP w/ cooling mod
    vfQVIdAh.jpg

    Sony Vaio MX (PCV-MSX20) with Minidisc NetMD Drive
    Q8xYmqih.jpg

    qdaUKBNh.jpg

    12JWSCvh.jpg

    My Voodoo II 12MB SLI build in a Mini-ITX case with dual PCI riser (Via 1GHz ITX board -- around Pentium III 500 speed)
    BYJNofAh.jpg

    7bVR9vPh.jpg

    Pj5X09Dh.jpg

    bJ8WxlVh.jpg

    76OlWTSh.jpg

    Pentium MMX 233MHz build I did with an industrial Half-ISA board

    u7HHq0Ch.jpg

    Mach64 ISA
    dPL6Sk3h.jpg

    ATI Graphics Ultra ISA
    6jFlNvqh.jpg

    Dash OPS-1000 with integrated amber CRT (Intel 486)
    QZwmLhIh.jpg

    6sYxnTSh.jpg

    ReJ98PHh.jpg

    2bC3s0rh.jpg

    Shuttle Spacewalker w/ Pentium Pro 200MHz
    pKdlPsJh.jpg

    Ensoniq OTTOR2C ISA Sound Card
    TrS1cOwh.jpg

    Abit uGuru Panel
    BwDATpHh.jpg

    Future Power NewQ Gold
    GzRypYPh.jpg

    bqjU4Arh.jpg

    Toshiba Libretto 110CT
    bBY0hnSh.jpg

    Sony Vaio VGN-UX280P
    hlJEXZuh.jpg

    Sony Picturebook PCG-C1VPK
    Nu8dHtih.jpg

    All three...
    YQB796th.jpg

    Mini 10" SVGA CRT with my Mini Pentium MMX
    APmBGOch.jpg

    GeForce4 Ti 4600
    B7903y9h.jpg

    ATI X1950XTX Crossfire setup
    vI7LiiRh.jpg

    Asus nForce 1 motherboard
    4k4XYASh.jpg

    Asus Terminator A7VT
    IOMIp0xh.jpg

    My Intel Core2 Extreme 8800GTX SLI setup..
    LPuNEqrh.jpg

    AMD Athlon XP 3200+, Abit NF7-S V2.0 with the Ti4600
    SHlM963h.jpg

    5aGTbVkh.jpg

    MSI P7N Diamond
    reE6ZHAh.jpg

    Asus Striker Extreme
    oV85ld3h.jpg

    WD Raptor X
    XKtZ3sYh.jpg

    GeForce256
    E2Ioqdyh.jpg

    IWILL ZMAXDP Dual Opteron "Shuttle"
    tKEbriLh.jpg

    FdxtBp0h.jpg

    AqZmO7Ih.jpg

    ECS KN1 Extreme
    n5T2sESh.jpg

    GeForce256, Quadro 2 Pro (modded to GeForce 2 Ultra specs), GeForce 3 Ti 500
    XotHqPfh.jpg

    Voodoo Banshee in one of my rigs
    YjcqxiEh.jpg

    Sound Blaster AWE64 Gold
    QziP9nUh.jpg

    Sound Blaster Pro 2
    OktS7k1h.jpg

    The famous Xoxide/Kickboxes High Roller case I won (Coolermaster Mistique modded)
    PIQS7sAh.jpg

    GeForce FX 5950 Ultra
    X9dtr1Yh.jpg

    New Old Stock Upgradeware Slot-T (last one on Ebay sold for $1200 USD non-boxed/used)
    HjFlU2Yh.jpg

    lcq36Arh.jpg

    25MHz Cyrix build
    N92zYbch.jpg

    66MHz 486DX2-66 build
    l5HrK1Dh.jpg

    75MHz Pentium build
    1lcmyZCh.jpg


    Workspace clean:
    fO02HNth.jpg

    Workspace stacked:
    NooSd0Rh.jpg

    Random games to play on the other wall:
    hSmp6Hmh.jpg
     
    dexvx

    dexvx

    That is quite some collection.
     
    mvmiller12

    mvmiller12

    It blows my mind a bit that a slot-ket fetches that much money now. Those were super cheap, back in the day... Kinda makes me wonder how much that Socket 7 to Super Socket 7 converter I had would have gone for.

    (A daughter board you put in your S7 mainboard CPU socket that had it's own CPU socket, voltage regulator and jumpers. The one I have/had has a K6-3-400 CPU on it, I think; but the pins were all bent up. I might have chucked it, but I don't remember.)
     
    Nenu

    Nenu

    Paltry in comparison lol, I have a Core 2 Q9705 6MB cache that does 4.4GHz.
    I ran it at 4.2GHz (so not to harm it) for 9 months.

    I found it on Ebay when looking for a quad core.
    It was manufactured shortly before Intel moved to Nehalem, it isnt an engineering sample.
     
    Nenu

    Nenu

    Found the chip at last:
    Q9705 cropped.jpg
     
    Nenu

    Nenu

    I found my stash of chips, pulled from motherboards before they were binned (dont ask).
    I wonder if any of these few are delectable.
    There are more but are socketed Duron, Athlon64, Celeron, PIII and a slocket II Celeron 600.

    AMK K6-2 500
    PIII 450 512k slocket
    Intel slocket chip 266 66K, 1998

    K6-2 500.JPG
    PIII slocket 450-512 rear compressed.jpg Intel slocket soldered chip 266-66 front.JPG
     
    toast0

    toast0

    I had a Shuttle board (maybe the HOT-603?) with the AMD 640 Super Socket 7 chipset that disappeared from Shuttle's website. I dunno what happened, but I guess the product got pulled. Incidentally, I botched the BIOS update on that board, but some time later got an identical board at a new job -- when I broke that one with a water spill in an open case, I was able to swap the bios chip and repair the first one. :D
     
    cyklondx

    cyklondx

    Here's a socket 603 and socket 604 for intel xeon's (2.6GHz Prestonia Socket 603 on the left, and 3.2GHz Gallatin on the right)
    NkwsFWG.jpg
    2jKZ4wT.jpg
     
    w1retap

    w1retap

    A few more things on the way. (seller photos)

    M7HzJqah.jpg

    KKlWJBSh.jpg

    j1OZ4ysh.jpg

    OJqK0Qbh.jpg

    HNy7cWhh.jpg
     
    commissioneranthony

    commissioneranthony

    Absalom

    Absalom

    Wow, now THAT is a PC hardware museum. I especially liked the working full systems. Scrolling through all that was like a trip down memory train for me. Nostalgia overload.

    Those slot 1 to socket 370 converters are hilarious to look at. A reminder of this absurd transition period the PC market was going through.
     
    w1retap

    w1retap

    Picked up an Upgradeware XP-TMC, here it is next to my Slot-T.
    z6zG7R5h.jpg

    FIC VA-503+
    qTysyYuh.jpg

    AMD K6-2/500AFX for flashing the motherboard above so I can put my K6-III+ in it.
    EMP1ocvh.jpg

    Virtual IO i-Glasses VGA interface box and Composite adapter for the VR glasses... now I just need a set of the glasses if anyone has some they would like to sell.
    xraTSF7h.jpg

    A crapload of RAM/CPU's I snagged from work we were throwing away. There's everything from 128MB PC133-ECC up to 8GB ECC DDR3 sticks. Processors range from a 486 DX2/66 up to 6 core 1366 socket Xeons.
    KtNSxo5h.jpg

    Brand new beige LCD we were throwing away too.. goes up to 75Hz.
    NTWXWzxh.jpg

    Pentium II 450MHz
    n1wiNh5h.jpg

    More beige goodies
    KfdzO8Qh.jpg

    Superflower case I picked up for another XP machine
    YWU8vSKh.jpg
    lFmAdoih.jpg
     
    auntjemima

    auntjemima

    cjcox

    cjcox

    s375.jpg

    Full multiuser, multiprocessing portable computer with harddrive (before the PC movement). Runs a BSD 4.2 variant.
     
    travm

    travm

    It saddens me that I once owned some of that stuff. Sent it to scrap after divorce....
    Not that I need more stuff, but nostalga and.... stuff.
     
    w1retap

    w1retap

    This is the luckiest find ever courtesy of my mother-in-law, and my wife hauling it home. It was being thrown away by the curb. Here's just what I'm saving, nothing else of value or any good/working. Let's open these bad boys up. (yea, they are dirty as hell)

    bpAIVHXh.jpg

    The Dell didn't have much besides 384MB of RAM, and a Pentium II 400MHz which I took out for parts. Looks like water got inside and ruined the ISA/PCI riser board. Very bad corrosion and mold, not really worth saving anything else from it since I have a bunch more at work I'm going to bring home.

    The Compaq had this in it. 12GB Quantum Bigfoot TS
    Qi16w2eh.jpg

    And this.. wait what's that in the PCI slot?
    Vd81tb5h.jpg

    Closer..
    fWDXAQAh.jpg

    Closer..
    R1Ad9UHh.jpg

    Voodoo 3 3000 PCI 16MB!!!!!!!!!
    OFlI2rgh.jpg
    KC5kEYYh.jpg
    MvVtAMJh.jpg

    Inside the Proteva was a Chaintech M101 ATX motherboard, Pentium II 300MHz, 192MB of RAM, a PNY Geforce2 MX 200 and a Creative AWE64. :D
    9VcwuIRh.jpg
     
    w1retap

    w1retap

    Picked up a Sound Blaster CT1920 AWE32 Goldfinch Upgrade Card (add-on for a Sound Blaster 16)

    kYb1Eech.jpg

    UOTiUFih.jpg

    B9zHSx7h.jpg
     
    w1retap

    w1retap

    More stuff came in today..

    Philips P3120 Motherboard (Intel 8088)
    ATI VGA Wonder-16 V5 Rev 2
    Abit VP6 Apollo Pro 133A w/ 2x 1GHz Pentium 3's and Golden Orb coolers

    QJVq3bvh.jpg

    8oBK1Ouh.jpg

    L2qnhRJh.jpg
     
    auntjemima

    auntjemima

    Well fuck me, thats some kickass shit.
     
    pendragon1

    pendragon1

    need to get a blorb for the north bridge. had that and a gorb on my athlon setup of that time.
     
    w1retap

    w1retap

    If anyone likes Turbo (MHz) Displays, I'm designing one right now.. lol. It's almost done. It is a modern implementation, where you don't have to use a bajillion jumpers and everything is integrated into this board. Program the PIC with the values you want, and hook up all your wires. (Turbo LED, turbo switch, 5V power, and then run the turbo switching jumper to your motherboard)

    Worklog if you care to see how I made it: https://www.vogons.org/viewtopic.php?f=46&t=70370

    UB9kX9ah.jpg

    IOYAfKAh.jpg

    1vFAQOIh.jpg

    hL2Nxxxh.jpg
     
    w1retap

    w1retap

    Going back to the 80's.

    DTK PIM-TB10-Z 10Mhz 8088, Swan XT10 case. Works! Just need to:
    - solder the XT2AT keyboard converter
    - solder the XTIDE when it arrives
    - install the floppy controller and Teac 5.25 floppy drive
    - solder the Adlib replica I made, or grab a Sound Blaster CT1350B / Snark Barker

    h7kFxYx.jpg

    YFiDjcb.jpg

    DetOuFS.jpg

    UErjKWe.jpg
     
    w1retap

    w1retap

    Nvidia NV1

    0ztYpR6.jpg

    i93mxu6.jpg

    9bIRAez.jpg

    GqztNY3.jpg
     
