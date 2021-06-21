errors on Nvme drive with second partition

Have a G14 which has been updated from 1 TB to a 4 TB A-data S40G. Right now It is formatted at full capacity. When I first got the Asus G14 I restored a Macrium reflect 1 TB partition. Then formatted the 3 TB of unallocated space as a game and storage partition. Then the fun happened started getting disk errors a bsod now and then. I had to delete the second partition and expand the primary c to the drives full size. I have had No issues using the drive at full size. Has anyone else had this issue. and yes all firmware is current and windows is fully up to date drivers also... I would like to just have the c partition be 1tb for back up purposes, takes about 3-4 hours doing a image backup and that at around 1-1.5 GB per second to UASP external ssd.....