EqualLogic: replacing disk with off-the-shelf disks?

We have bought non Dell/Equallogic Seagate 2TB drives for our PS4000E that came with 1TB drives, been using it that way for 2 years now without any issues. We've had to have a controller replaced under warranty, dell didn't give us any issue about not having dell certified drives in it.



We also have a number of older PS5000E's with 1TB drives that will reach end of support from Dell soon, we plan on installing some WD RE4 2TB drives in those. Would've like to use 4TB but it seems the PS5k and PS4k series can only support up to 2TB drives.



We do also have PS6110 and 6510 with 3TB drives as well as units with SSD's. Dell includes 7 or 8 SSD's and uses what they call accelerated RAID 6 for arrays with a mixture of SSD and HD's.

We have a few PS6010XVS (mixture of 8 100GB SSD and 8 450GB 15krpm SAS HD) and PS6110XS (mixture of 7 400gb SSD and 17 600GB 10krpm SAS HD) that we use for OS volumes. The Acclerated RAID 6 is suppose to move frequently used "Hot" blocks to SSD for faster response and move less frequently used "Cold" blocks to HD.



So far it works well. We run VDI off the hybrid SAN's and see very good performance.



We have converted all of our arrays to RAID 6 per Dell's recommendations. Benchmarks for our workload (all vmware, exchange, sql) shows minimal to no difference between RAID 50 and RAID 6.



We have several dozen equallogic arrays and found it took longer to covert from RAID 50 to RAID 6 then it does to move the data to a spare array (or spare space on existing arrays in the same group), then re-init the array in RAID 6 mode, wait till its done initializing them adding it back to the storage pool and moving volumes back onto it. This was about 50% faster than letting the array convert from RAID 50 to RAID 6 while in production (i.e. volumes being accessed).



We took advantage of a new array we had ordered last year and before putting it into production, added it to each pool to user as temp space while the other members are getting their RAID level converted.



So you can use non Dell SATA drives in these arrays, you'll get an annoying warning in the GUI constantly about non-authorized drives, and if you have email notification enabled, you'll get an email every few hours warning you about this condition. I just setup a mail rule to auto delete this email.



We've got a few more units on order, should be receiving a PS6510ES and PS6110X in the next week or so to add to existing pools.