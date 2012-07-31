EqualLogic: replacing disk with off-the-shelf disks?

I know this is a long shot, but does anyone know if you can replace the disks in a (older model) EqualLogic unit for larger capacity off-the-shelf disks (either selected consumer disks like Hitachi 7200rpm or the new WD 'RED' drives or enterprise/ RAID compatible disks)?
I'm contemplating getting an older model from eBay for our lab (so testing only, no production data!).
All I could find after extensive Google searches was this post from a Dell support engineer in a early 2010:
http://en.community.dell.com/techcenter/storage/f/4466/p/19416353/19979275.aspx#19979275
Is there any more official/unofficial information out there about compatible drives and maximum drive sizes?
Thanks
You know that this would not be supported and the warranty null, but in theory you could replace the disks with standard SATA disks. 8 is the minimum you would need.
Since you are talking about using this for lab / test use, you should be okay. I would in no way put live or production data on this array as the performance and possiable error rate is unknow with this configuration.
Is there any more official/unofficial information out there about compatible drives and maximum drive sizes?
