Epson c1700 - plastic noise issue

C

chris2501

n00b
Joined
Dec 10, 2017
Messages
5
Good morning, I have this printer from many years, but in last time I have problem with magenta toner (print good in left side of paper and more light on right side ).

So I replace with new magenta toner, and I don't know if this toner is defective, but when print I heard this plastic noise .

I add this file so explain at best this issue:





https://www.transfernow.net/lq8l8U082020
 
