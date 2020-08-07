Epson c1700 - plastic noise issue

Good morning, I have this printer from many years, but in last time I have problem with magenta toner (print good in left side of paper and more light on right side ).
So I replace with new magenta toner, and I don't know if this toner is defective, but when print I heard this plastic noise .
I add this file so explain at best this issue:
https://www.transfernow.net/lq8l8U082020
