Epoxy Resin Desk

I'm wanting to epoxy resin my desk, nothing fancy just maybe pictures, stickers, etc. underneath. I was wondering how solid it is as far as attaching desk monitor mounts with the clamp? Would the clamp "break" the resin? Do I really need two coats for a desk that's inside the house and most likely wont get wet or anything spilled on it? I've seen videos on how to apply but some people use one coat others use two. I'd be more inclined to do epoxy if it was just one coat because I'm pressed for space and time. Just wondering if anybody has experience with sealing this way or sealing with any other way like acrylic clear spray cans, hodgepodge, etc... Thanks !!!!! I WILL be doing something this weekend so will update soon. Looking like it's going to be stickers/pictures and one coat (not too thin or thick) of epoxy resin.