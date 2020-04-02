[Epic Store] Drawful 2 | Gone Home | Hob (Free Till 4/9)

Drawful 2

Go Home Again

Features

A Personal Story: Created by veterans of the BioShock series and the story team behind Minerva's Den, Gone Home offers the rich, nuanced details of one family's struggles to deal with uncertainty, heartache, and change.

An Immersive Place: Return to the 1990s by visiting a home where every detail has been carefully recreated, and the sounds of a rainstorm outside wrap you in the experience.

No Combat, No Puzzles: Gone Home is a short, nonviolent, puzzle-free experience, inviting you to play at your own pace without getting attacked, stuck, or frustrated. This house wants you to explore it.

Fully Interactive Investigation: Discover what's happened here by examining one family's personal possessions, and the notes and letters they've left behind. Use your powers of observation to piece together a story that unfolds as you explore.

Behind-The-Scenes Commentary: Over 90 minutes of commentary by the developers, musicians, and voice talent behind Gone Home. Access Commentary mode by clicking the Modifiers button when starting a new game!

Hob

WORDLESS NARRATIVE

TRANSFORM THE WORLD

GRAPPLE, PUNCH, and WARP

ADVENTURE

The team behind the hit party games Fibbage, Quiplash, and YOU DON’T KNOW JACK presents Drawful 2, the game of terrible drawings and hilariously wrong answers!You use your phone or tablet to draw weird and funny things like “pitcher of nachos” or “death by trombone.”The other players type in what they think the (probably terrible) drawing is and those become the multiple-choice wrong answers. Then everyone - even an audience of potentially thousands – tries to guess the REAL answer.Drawful 2 includes new features like the ability to add your own user generated prompts to make even crazier custom games with your friends, as well as expanded tools for streaming including censoring players.Drawful 2 is a go-to party game that everyone can play and enjoy!June 7th, 1995. 1:15 AMYou arrive home after a year abroad. You expect your family to greet you, but the house is empty. Something's not right. Where is everyone? And what's happened here? Unravel the mystery for yourself in Gone Home.Gone Home is an interactive exploration simulator. Interrogate every detail of a seemingly normal house to discover the story of the people who live there. Uncover the events of one family's lives by investigating what they've left behind.Presented without text or dialogue, Hob’s story is revealed as you explore the planet and interact with the strange lifeforms that inhabit it.Solve puzzles and repair the planet. The landscape will change before your eyes, opening new areas to uncover and explore.Use your mechanical glove-arm abilities for traversal as well as combat.Explore ruins, befriend sprites, and battle the rogue creatures that threaten their extinction.