[Epic Store] A Total War Saga: TROY (8/13 only)

Get it while its hot! 24 hours only for this new release.
https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/a-total-war-saga-troy/home
Source: https://www.reddit.com/r/GameDeals/...for/g1bo698?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web2xDon't forget to claim the Amazons DLC by linking the Total War account with Epic.
List of free games till now.
EDIT: Instructions:
More questions? Read FAQ here: https://www.totalwar.com/games/troy/troy-faq/
- Log in to your Total War Access account here: https://access.totalwar.com/auth/control_panel/?source=troy
- Click on My Account in the upper navigation bar
- Click on the Epic Connect logo and log in with your Epic account credentials
- Grant permission to connect Access to your Epic account
- “Account Connected” will be displayed in My Account screen
- When Amazons DLC is available in September, follow instructions from the in-game menu to claim. You will need to collect your code from the Access dashboard and redeem the product -Amazon DLC- from the Epic Store’s web page or launcher here: https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/redeem
