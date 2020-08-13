[Epic Store] A Total War Saga: TROY (8/13 only)

CrimsonKnight13
Get it while its hot! 24 hours only for this new release.

https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/a-total-war-saga-troy/home

Don't forget to claim the Amazons DLC by linking the Total War account with Epic.

List of free games till now.

EDIT: Instructions:
  1. Log in to your Total War Access account here: https://access.totalwar.com/auth/control_panel/?source=troy
  2. Click on My Account in the upper navigation bar
  3. Click on the Epic Connect logo and log in with your Epic account credentials
  4. Grant permission to connect Access to your Epic account
  5. “Account Connected” will be displayed in My Account screen
  6. When Amazons DLC is available in September, follow instructions from the in-game menu to claim. You will need to collect your code from the Access dashboard and redeem the product -Amazon DLC- from the Epic Store’s web page or launcher here: https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/redeem
More questions? Read FAQ here: https://www.totalwar.com/games/troy/troy-faq/
Source: https://www.reddit.com/r/GameDeals/...for/g1bo698?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web2x
 
Ranulfo

[H]ard|Gawd
I'm surprised a bit that it actually worked 10minutes after it went live. Time will tell as at 8am PST the Revenant game and another freebie go active as well.
 
CrimsonKnight13
Updated with instructions to claim Amazons DLC for when its released. Major lag with the Total War site...
 
