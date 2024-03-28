[Epic Game Store] Islets FREE till 4-04-24

CAD4466HK
Get Islets free from the Epic Game Store till 4-04-24.
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/islets-5f2670
Islets is a surprisingly wholesome metroidvania about making connections with the people around you. By reuniting the islands and befriending a cast of charming characters, the world expands and reveals new parts of each area for Iko to explore. Scour every nook and cranny in order to collect the many upgrades hidden around this world and face its numerous hidden challenges!
There’s also a tour guide to show you around, but you should be careful. The guy’s got some really weird vibes...
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-hV44LbHVLs
- Connect the islands like a puzzle to discover new ways to explore previous areas and reunite the vast world around you.
- Fight back against terrifying monsters and ruthless sky pirates in epic boss battles.
- Discover upgrades to help you on your journey by completing challenges and uncover the islands’ many secrets.
- Make friends with a wide cast of charming characters—including a pretentious warrior classmate, a suspiciously friendly frog, and so many others.
- Become immersed in a visually stunning hand-painted world with lush, vivid environments for you to experience.
