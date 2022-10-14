[Epic] Darkwood + ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove! (free till 10/20)

Youn
Darkwood - a new perspective on survival horror. Scavenge and explore a rich, ever-changing free-roam world by day, then hunker down in your hideout and pray for the morning light.
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/darkwood-fa73bd
ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove is a mash-up of the best features from the classic console games with a ton of funky fresh improvements. Relive the original roguelike game with new 4 player online and local co-op, crazy Earthlings, weird presents and aliens from Funkotron!
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/toejam-and-earl-back-in-the-groove-cddc16