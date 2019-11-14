Epic Cloud sync conflict ... Metro Exodus

it's getting very old fast now that I keep having to upload the saved game from my PC to the Epic Cloud EVERY TIME I play Metro Exodus but it never seems to get stored in the Epic cloud so each time I launch Metro Exodus I have to click the 'save game from pc' button and then wait, sometimes a rather long time (as in minutes) before the game will launch.

I just did a "sync to cloud' from the Epic drop down menu and after the upload finished I checked the "sync to cloud" option again and it still says "last updated 10-20-2019"

unbelievable

Getting fed up with this enough to maybe not buy anymore games on Epic.

Is there a fix for this EPIC FAIL cloud thing?
 
Have read that EGS has issues with cloud saving in general. Like everything else, it's on the roadmap :banghead:.
 
Disable Cloud saves in settings so it uses the one on your drive instead. I backed up my saves going into the folder everytime I play an Epic launcher game.
 
It's 2019 I haven't had a problem with cloud saves getting lost in like 10 years. One of the many reasons I have yet to buy anything off egs
 
There was someone else with the exact same proble a month or two ago.

EGS hate aside, they absolutely have an issue with how they handle cloud saves. This is not a Metro Exodus only problem, the same issue exists on thier other games as well.

Really the only fix is to use local saves, which you should occasionally back up, EGS can/will delete the local save and replace it with the last cloud save it has.
 
does the epic cloud sync also store your actual game setting? because the game Close to the Sun won't keep the settings I put in the config it keeps changing back to the defaults...
 
