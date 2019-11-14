Epic Cloud sync conflict ... Metro Exodus

it's getting very old fast now that I keep having to upload the saved game from my PC to the Epic Cloud EVERY TIME I play Metro Exodus but it never seems to get stored in the Epic cloud so each time I launch Metro Exodus I have to click the 'save game from pc' button and then wait, sometimes a rather long time (as in minutes) before the game will launch.



I just did a "sync to cloud' from the Epic drop down menu and after the upload finished I checked the "sync to cloud" option again and it still says "last updated 10-20-2019"



unbelievable



Getting fed up with this enough to maybe not buy anymore games on Epic.



Is there a fix for this EPIC FAIL cloud thing?