Enterprise SSDs for home use

I've been drooling over Ebay 6-8 TB NVME drives lately. Western Digital SN200, SN640, and Intel P4608 for example. Any reason these wouldn't work or be a bad idea with a PCIe to U.2 adapter in a small server? Seeing them for under $500 occasionally. Cheaper than even a RAID set of SATA SSDs.



They are large enough to replace two spinning disks in my home server with a single SSD. Would need to use a PCIe to U.2 adapter. The only deterrent I see is 25-45 watts of power consumption. Every 25 watts costs me $27 per year. The whole server consumes 43 watts today with 2x Sata SSDs and 2x HDD in my Dell T20. It's a Hyper-V server running three permanent VMs and an occasional fourth for testing backups/restores. File server, routing/firewall, and an NVR.