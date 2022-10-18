Enterprise SSDs for home use

ochadd

ochadd

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 9, 2008
Messages
1,145
I've been drooling over Ebay 6-8 TB NVME drives lately. Western Digital SN200, SN640, and Intel P4608 for example. Any reason these wouldn't work or be a bad idea with a PCIe to U.2 adapter in a small server? Seeing them for under $500 occasionally. Cheaper than even a RAID set of SATA SSDs.

They are large enough to replace two spinning disks in my home server with a single SSD. Would need to use a PCIe to U.2 adapter. The only deterrent I see is 25-45 watts of power consumption. Every 25 watts costs me $27 per year. The whole server consumes 43 watts today with 2x Sata SSDs and 2x HDD in my Dell T20. It's a Hyper-V server running three permanent VMs and an occasional fourth for testing backups/restores. File server, routing/firewall, and an NVR.
 
R

rhkcommander959

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 26, 2020
Messages
283
I don't see any problems. Tlc lasts forever too.

If you're concerned or interested in power consumption though, you can get 4tb or more in M.2, which should be price comparable and more efficient with less chips. Pcie3 will consume less and be cheaper than pcie4
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top