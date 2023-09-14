Enterprise SSD as Main OS Drive?

About to nab a D7 P5600 for my heavy write simulation drive, but got me to thinking. Is it worth picking up an enterprise SSD for a main drive as well?
I was planning to nab a 990 Pro 2tb for my main operating system/boot drive runnings windows 10. But at the price I'd be paying, would just be a tiny bit more for a 3.84TB D7 P5600 compared to the 990 Pro 2tb. Looking online I can't find any benchmarks comparing enterprise and consumer SSD's in real world usage. Found a few on older StorageReviews articles that showed houdini sim time, which was helpful, but not much else for traditional use. Would be a all purpose drive, daily machine, 3D/Creative workstation, with some gaming for sanities sake.
I understand the trade offs, sustained performance benefits vs burst, lower write speeds, higher power, etc...But haven't reall found much benchmark wise to get a real idea. Anyone with first hand experience on the matter?
