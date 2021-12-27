Entering Passwords Physically and Programmatically?

Hello,



I am paranoid a bit when entering passwords online because I think that there might be sitting a keylogger on my PC despite Windows Defender saying all is good.

What gives me peace of mind is alternation between physical keyboard typing and using built-in Windows On-screen Keyboard so I split entire password between those

thinking it will be harder for keyloggers to discover entire password.



To clarify; majority of passwords sit behind main password so that's the one I use combine keyboard and on-screen keyboard with.



Is this a good method?