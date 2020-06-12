Engineers Found Guilty of Stealing Micron Secrets for China

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,284
Opinion?
"Rong, a senior manager, instructed the other two defendants to wipe any Micron data on their computers before Taiwanese prosecutors raided their workstations, but investigators found a large volume of material from the U.S. company on the devices regardless, according to the court.
The court said Ho had received some NT$5 million from both UMC and Jinhua, while Wang got NT$1.5 million and Rong NT$1.6 million from UMC.
“The defendants’ conduct have led to Micron’s loss of advantage and competitiveness in the market of products connected to the leaked trade secrets and undermined Micron’s interests. This damage is difficult to remedy due to the leak,” the court said in a statement.
(Updates with response from Micron in fifth paragraph)
For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com"
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/tech...stealing-micron-secrets-for-china/ar-BB15oeqQ
"Rong, a senior manager, instructed the other two defendants to wipe any Micron data on their computers before Taiwanese prosecutors raided their workstations, but investigators found a large volume of material from the U.S. company on the devices regardless, according to the court.
The court said Ho had received some NT$5 million from both UMC and Jinhua, while Wang got NT$1.5 million and Rong NT$1.6 million from UMC.
“The defendants’ conduct have led to Micron’s loss of advantage and competitiveness in the market of products connected to the leaked trade secrets and undermined Micron’s interests. This damage is difficult to remedy due to the leak,” the court said in a statement.
(Updates with response from Micron in fifth paragraph)
For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com"
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/tech...stealing-micron-secrets-for-china/ar-BB15oeqQ