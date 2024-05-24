Enforce https:// through .htaccess file?

I have a website built in React that never had an SSL certificate but now does. The host is using Apache.

The current .htaccess file (which works manually on http:// or https:// but doesn't FORCE https://) is:
Code: 
RewriteEngine On
RewriteBase /
RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-f
RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-d
RewriteRule . /index.html [L]

I tried just adding this to the top of the .htaccess file but browsers give ERR_TOO_MANY_REDIRECTS
Code: 
RewriteEngine On
RewriteCond %{HTTPS} off
RewriteRule ^(.*)$ https://%{HTTP_HOST}%{REQUEST_URI} [L,R=301]

I'm derping on how to correct this.
 
A better way to do it is in your Apache site config if you are able to edit that. Something like this:
Code: 
<VirtualHost *:80>
        ServerName mysite.com
        ServerAlias www.mysite.com
        ServerAdmin [email protected]
        Redirect permanent / https://mysite.com/
</VirtualHost>
<IfModule mod_ssl.c>
<VirtualHost *:443>
        ServerName mysite.com
        ServerAlias www.mysite.com
        ...
</VirtualHost>
</IfModule>
 
A better way to do it is in your Apache site config if you are able to edit that. Something like this:
I just have basic FTP access to the webhost, and I don't think I have a way to do that. I'd like to just achieve this through modifying the existing .htaccess file.
 
