Ender5 pro bl touch

New here everyone and fairly new to 3d printing but definitely get the basics and had few successful prints already. I made a huge mistake and got a bl touch for my ender 5 pro and been a nightmare.422 board. Tried several firmware and when one did work my z axis refused to move. Now when I try to flash anything new the control panel has constant long beeping. I even tried to put endstop back on and that won’t even work. Should have just kept manually leveling I guess. Any help would be appreciated I been reading different forums all weekend and can’t find a fix for itThanks