ENDED

Status
Not open for further replies.
Mad Maxx

Mad Maxx

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 12, 2016
Messages
7,410
Last edited:
As an eBay Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
I'm also a little confused how you're asking more for this here than you're selling this for on ebay? There's fees there and this is a free selling platform where paypal only charges 2.9% versus the 6-15% ebay does. It seems like the prices would be the other way around, was that a typo? Were you using this in any interesting configuration or simply as volume control? It seems this device can kind of be mixed and matched into lots of interesting use cases.
 
Beaflag VonRathburg said:
I'm also a little confused how you're asking more for this here than you're selling this for on ebay? There's fees there and this is a free selling platform where paypal only charges 2.9% versus the 6-15% ebay does. It seems like the prices would be the other way around, was that a typo? Were you using this in any interesting configuration or simply as volume control? It seems this device can kind of be mixed and matched into lots of interesting use cases.
Click to expand...
Good catch. Thought I had both listings at $85. I switched my audio to an Apogee Duet 3 so no longer need a dac or the Pilot for volume control. Decided to add the used one to try to spice up the deal and sell them all at once. They cost about $70 each brand new so I'm offering quite a substantial discount for 2 new devices along with the used one.
 
Last edited:
If you'll sell me just the used one at a good price I'll take it. No use for 3 of these things, and no desire to try and resell them myself.
 
I'm selling them as a set. If no one buys, then they'll go into storage.
 
Status
Not open for further replies.
Back
Top