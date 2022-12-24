End of Corsairs 450SF?

its been awhile since iv gotten requests for HTPC's but suddenly been flooded with requests and 450w was always the best spot as these used the 5600-5700g chips and worked flawlessly for the users needs but it seems Corsair has stopped making these only ones i can find cost more then the 750w platinum ones they make and cant justify that expense even used ones without cables are $300+ on Ebay. does anyone know when these ended up on the Scalping Block with like of GPU's?
 
