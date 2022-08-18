Embracer Group goes on (another) buying spree. Purchases the Tolkien IP, Tripwire Interactive, and others.

Embracer Group (formerly known as Nordic, then THQNordic, before settling on Embracer) has announced that it has gone on another spree of buying companies and IPs. No prices were disclosed for any of the purchases for "commercial reasons".The biggest purchase in this round is, of course, Middle-Earth Enterprises. Middle-Earth Enterprises is the company that owns the rights to adapt all of Tolkien's work into games, movies, toys, etc. The purchase does not include the books as those remain owned by the Tolkien estate. While Embracer didn't give any solid details on what their plan is for this acquisition, it's easy to assume that it will include a lot more Hobbit and Lord of the Rings related stuff coming out.Not content with buying one of the most recognizable IPs on the planet, Embracer also announced that it will be the new owner of Tripwire Interactive. Tripwire are the people behind Maneater, Killing Floor, and others.That's not all! Embracer stated they are purchasing Limited Run Games. The company that does limited releases of physical games.We're still not done folks! On top of all of those Embracer is also grabbing Tuxedo Labs (Teardown), Bitwave Games (primarily a mobile game dev), Goiteck (European gaming accessory maker), Singtrix (karaoke company), Tatsujin (Japanese company run by former founders and employees of Toaplan.That is a lot of companies. I'm not sure how many companies and IPs Embracer owns at this point (I wonder if they even know), but it doesn't look like they have any plans on slowing down anytime soon.