Embarrassed to ask, but

I've had an MSI laptop G73 for about a year. A few weeks ago, the hinge broke off, and I had to have the whole back part holding the screen replaced (not the screen itself). It was much more expensive than one would have thought. I then did some research on the issue, and found it was a common problem with MSI. Now I'm scared to keep opening and closing the lid. Is it OK just to keep the lid open? I use it as my permanent PC, so it's pretty much stationary on my desk. If I have to keep opening and closing the lid, any thoughts on how to do that without it breaking again? As long as I'm asking silly questions, I've been using sleep mode when I close the lid. Should I just shut it off? Thanks.