Elgato 4K60 use?

Hi all, so a teacher friend at work placed a blue box in my mailbox with a note and asked if I could use it. She had bought it for her son to use be he used a different version. The card is a

Elgato 4k60 Pro. I looked up the specs and it seems pretty cool to record stuff. After reading a bit about it I am a tad confused...can it be used as an internal capture card to record my gaming or is it a passthru card that needs another PC or game console record off of? I am def not a pro gamer by any means nor am I am broadcaster. It might be fun to record my games to see how I do so I can improve on the online games I play.



Thx everyone.



Edit: After a bit more research, I read about this Open Broadcaster software that is open source and is for streaming and recording. Now I wonder if this is can be used as I described above. Thx.