Electric screwdriver torque

Question for the pros out there, regarding the ones that use the 4mm bits. So starting and finishing manually seems like a requirement for these devices, which im fine with as its a natural action that doesnt take much effort. But if youre undoing a screw thats too tight, or if you want to fasten something very tightly, the motor starts making a disconcerting cracking noise as you manually turn. Both of my different devices do this. Besides swapping to a manual screwdriver every time, it isnt exactly avoidable. So why and how damaging is this?