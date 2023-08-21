I'm still happily using my NCASE M1, but I decided I wanted to upgrade from my 3080. Finding a 4090 block that would fit was tough. The best option is the Alphacool ES block however it only supports Inno3D cards, which are unobtanium in the US.
Last week I stumbled upon the EK-Pro 4090 block. It's not as compact as the Alphacool, and the price is a bit high, but it supports the Zotac cards which are readily available for quite good prices in the US. I was able to purchase a Zotac 4090 Extreme AIRO (their top card) for a bit less than 90% of MSRP. The EK-Pro block is the second-smallest block I've been able to find.
Had to order some new parts for my loop, as the ports are on the back of the 4090 block vs on the side of my 3080 block. I think I can pull it off though.
