EK has a big showing at CES with one surprise.

Smoked Brisket
The water cooling giant showcased several new products of interest including an active backplate that EK claims lowers vrm temps by double digits. However the most interesting thing to me is the very last slide shown in the article. The slide was not even mentioned, just slipped in, but it clearly shows the new 6000 series Liquid Devil block. Here is the link https://www.techpowerup.com/277222/ek-at-ces-2021-active-backplate-new-torque-fittings-concept-cases