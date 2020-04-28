Eject (safely remove) drive from Windows [SAS2008][LSI9210][Windows10]

Hello,



Not sure if this is a right place to ask a Windows question here... trying to forums that matches the topic...



I have purchased a LSI 9210 card from EBay, flash it to IT mode with P19 firmware. I use it as a JBOD/HBA fashion of 4 SATA drives in windows 10, no software raid.



So the question is, for native SATA drives, I can set the ports in windows to be hot-plugged, so that I can do a "Eject (safely remove)" for these drivers.



In device manager, if I right click on those drives, there is a "Removal policy" under the "policy" tab, but not for the drives connected to the HBA.



Some ideas?