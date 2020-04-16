Eizo Foris 2421 keeled over, need advice

Flicker-free - some Samsung panels claim it, then use PWM still absolute deal breaker for me, it wrecks my eyes

High refresh rate - 120Hz was enough for me, but it's nice to have, obviously

good contrast and colors - I admit I appreciate the deep contrast of the VA panel.

must be usable also for working with text (programming, unix terminals) - I have read that QLED monitors are terrible in this matter

some blur reduction function for FPS gaming would be nice

Preferred size and res is 24 inches 1920x1080 or up to 32 inches and 2K. Not going bigger than that due to video card strain.

Hello, my 7 years old, beloved 2421 started showing dark spot onscreen, so it's sadly time to look for a new panel. The offers are overwhelming, so I thought of making a shortcut by having someone in the know (you guys) recommending me some tried and tested models. What was important for me (descending by importance):Thanks for any tips!