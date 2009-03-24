Einstein@Home

JesterOI

JesterOI

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 7, 2004
Messages
162
A new project for Einstein@Home:

"Today, Prof. Bruce Allen, Director of the Einstein@Home project, and Prof. Jim Cordes, of Cornell University and Chair of the Arecibo PALFA Consortium, announced that the Einstein@Home project is beginning to analyze data taken by the PALFA Consortium at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico. The Arecibo Observatory is the largest single-aperture radio telescope on the planet and is used for studies of pulsars, galaxies, solar system objects, and the Earth's atmosphere. Using new methods developed at the AEI, Einstein@Home will search Arecibo radio data to find binary systems consisting of the most extreme objects in the universe: a spinning neutron star orbiting another neutron star or a black hole. Current searches of radio data lose sensitivity for orbital periods shorter than about 50 minutes. But the enormous computational capabilities of the Einstein@Home project (equivalent to tens of thousands of computers) make it possible to detect pulsars in binary systems with orbital periods as short as 11 minutes."

http://www.physorg.com/news157113935.html

They look to be trying to find "fun" stuff.
I'm going to stick with Folding.


_
 
its been around for a while.. its part of the DC-vault.. one of the many projects we are attacking to get us to number 1 on DC-vault.. if you want you can take a look at our million page thread "dc-vault"
 
Who cares about detecting pulsars? This is one of those "shiny-but-doesn't-do-anything" projects. Sure, it's cool and nerdy, but in the grand scheme of things, it's guessing and checking something rather pointless in the universe.

How about helping mankind live longer so that eventually we can research things like this, hmm? I'm sticking to F@H as well.
 
crazjayz said:
Who cares about detecting pulsars? This is one of those "shiny-but-doesn't-do-anything" projects. Sure, it's cool and nerdy, but in the grand scheme of things, it's guessing and checking something rather pointless in the universe.

How about helping mankind live longer so that eventually we can research things like this, hmm? I'm sticking to F@H as well.
Click to expand...


lol so you want to keep paying everyones Social security.. by all means feel free to do so.. but theres some of us that have more interest in other things that people are trying to do.. its people with your kind of mentality that never help technology grow..

sure F@H is cool and all.. but its not the end all of everything.. sure.. you help in atleast 1% of the science needed to find a cure.. if it makes you feel like your doing something.. by all means feel free to do it.. me personally i live for things that have to do with space.. its the only thing that interests me these days.. id rather help secure the future of the human race then worry about how long people are going to live.. because it wont matter if theres no earth left to live on..(and no im not refering to global warming, im refering to the expansion of the human race on other planets)
 
This is some pretty cool stuff, however I think I will stick with folding@home simply because it's more worthwhile in the "short" term. There's nothing wrong with knowledge on any level, but folding is working more towards the betterment of mankind, whereas if we know more about neutron stars... well that's just cool.

If I had more machines I might spread the love more :-P
 
Again, if you're not interested in Einstein@Home, then feel free to NOT to come into the Einstein thread and thread crap. The F@H threads still outnumber everything else by at least 100:1, and we don't need 100 comments that "I'm sticking with F@H because I like it better" every time someone talks about something else.
 
alan2308 said:
Again, if you're not interested in Einstein@Home, then feel free to NOT to come into the Einstein thread and thread crap. The F@H threads still outnumber everything else by at least 100:1, and we don't need 100 comments that "I'm sticking with F@H because I like it better" every time someone talks about something else.
Click to expand...
Ditto

Dead Thread
 
There are a lot of projects worthy of your spare cycles. There are some that I don't see any benefit to myself but I throw them a few cycles here and there. One never knows what might be discovered.
 
sirmonkey1985 said:
lol so you want to keep paying everyones Social security.. by all means feel free to do so.. but theres some of us that have more interest in other things that people are trying to do.. its people with your kind of mentality that never help technology grow..

sure F@H is cool and all.. but its not the end all of everything.. sure.. you help in atleast 1% of the science needed to find a cure.. if it makes you feel like your doing something.. by all means feel free to do it.. me personally i live for things that have to do with space.. its the only thing that interests me these days.. id rather help secure the future of the human race then worry about how long people are going to live.. because it wont matter if theres no earth left to live on..(and no im not refering to global warming, im refering to the expansion of the human race on other planets)
Click to expand...

I never said F@H is the be all end all. Yes, it is my opinion that advancements in medicine hold greater importance than physics. I know that's my opinion, and for projects like this, my opinions are quite strong, and I'm sorry for that. I didn't mean to thread-crap.

By the way, that argument is chicken/egg. You can worry about how will the human race live on Earth, or other planets for that matter, and I can worry about how will the human race continue to survive biologically. 2 different battles, 1 common goal.

Once again, sorry for my harshness against the project. Maybe if someone will explain the project with some more non-physics terms, it'll mean more to me than "something shiny". I read the link, but I have no idea what calculating these binaries means. :confused:
 
crazjayz said:
Once again, sorry for my harshness against the project. Maybe if someone will explain the project with some more non-physics terms, it'll mean more to me than "something shiny". I read the link, but I have no idea what calculating these binaries means. :confused:
Click to expand...

From the site:

"Einstein@Home is a program that uses your computer's idle time to search for spinning neutron stars (also called pulsars) using data from the LIGO and GEO gravitational wave detectors. Einstein@Home is a World Year of Physics 2005 project supported by the American Physical Society (APS) and by a number of international organizations."
 
crazjayz said:
Maybe if someone will explain the project with some more non-physics terms, it'll mean more to me than "something shiny". I read the link, but I have no idea what calculating these binaries means. :confused:
Click to expand...
By examining astronomical phenomena, we can discover things about the origin of the universe and about how physical objects interact with each other, which help us better understand the origin of the universe and the underlying physical laws of nature. So although it doesn't help cure diseases, there is a great deal of valuable knowledge that can be gained by studying what lies in space.
 
Zero82z said:
By examining astronomical phenomena, we can discover things about the origin of the universe and about how physical objects interact with each other, which help us better understand the origin of the universe and the underlying physical laws of nature. So although it doesn't help cure diseases, there is a great deal of valuable knowledge that can be gained by studying what lies in space.
Click to expand...

Thank you for the coherent breakdown :)
 
Wow... Didn't mean to rile up such a storm! :eek:
It's all good (DC'ing) I like to look at all the lives Folding could save... Lives that could then be devoted to starting GPU farms to analyze the heavens! :D
 
Bump this 15 year-old thread, lol. Didn't see any of the 2009 [H]ordes who posted here are running any DC projects at the moment.

If anyone has Radeon VII cards, it is still good in Einstein@Home project running O3AS tasks (All-Sky Gravitation Wave). With current credit reward, should be able to hit 3M PPD in linux. Windows is slower. See my post here.

I tested Radeon VII and it beats RTX 3080 Ti for much less gpu board power.

Andrew_Carr , you still have the MI100 card with you?

Holdolin, did you try this on Radeon VII Pro before?
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top