EEC entries spotted for Raedon 7600 XT

RX 7600 XT to launch next month. No specs availableThe Radeon RX 7600 XT exists. In the VideocardZ report As mentioned, the Russian certification website ECC(Eurasian Economic Communications) includes a list of Chinese display card brands named Arktek, which are not yet available on AMD such as Radeon RX 7600 XT, Radeon RX 7700, and Radeon RX 7800.the Radeon RX 7600 XT is indeed on AMD's product planning and is expected to be available on the week 22 January, and at the same time, we will also see the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super.As for 3 products, such as Radeon RX 7700, Radeon RX 7800 and Radeon RX 7900 XT, none of them are currently on AMD's existing planning list, according to our reliable information.In other words, AMD in the first half of 2024 is only expected to have a new Radeon RX 7600 XT, there will be other accidents, most people are on vacation, there should be too many updates, that is to say, AMD still maintains the planning of 6 display cards (GRE) at this stage. In the second half of 2024, we may see the introduction of RDNA 4, which supports PCIe 5.0, which will delay RDNA 4 until 2025 if an accident occurs.The information in the ECC database is not necessarily accurate, but it can be used as a reference and we also confirm that there will be no MBA(Made by AMD) card available for media testing at AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT.