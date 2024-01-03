EEC entries spotted for Raedon 7600 XT

AMD budget GPU listed with twice the memory of RX 7600 and RTX 4060 — RX 7600 XT with 16GB GDDR6AMD's rumored RX 7600 XT has been spotted on the Eurasian Economic Union customs database (or EEC for short) by hardware leaker Harukaze5719.
RX 7600 XT could carry 16GB of VRAM like the RTX 4060 Ti
As unlikely as it sounds that AMD would make Radeon RX 7600 XT GPUs with such an overkill memory solution, it nevertheless is in the database. That doesn't mean a 16GB Radeon RX 7600 XT is confirmed. AMD may backtrack or even already has backtracked on offering a 16GB variant, or it could be that this listing is a typo. Gigabyte does offer an Aorus RX 7800 XT OC with 16GB of memory, and changing that '8' to a '6' would be enough to give us a very confusing graphics card.
There have been previous listings for the Radeon RX 7600 XT in the EEC database, but these listings mentioned 10GB and 12GB variants of the Radeon RX 7600 XT. Concerning product coverage, 10GB would make the most sense since it would allow the Radeon RX 7600 XT to slot in right between the Radeon RX 7600 and the Radeon RX 7700 XT, with 8GB and 12GB of memory, respectively. 16GB would, however, jump over the Radeon RX 7700 XT and put the Radeon RX 7600 XT on par with the Radeon RX 7800 XT.
RX 7600 XT to launch next month. No specs available
The Radeon RX 7600 XT exists.
In the VideocardZ report As mentioned, the Russian certification website ECC(Eurasian Economic Communications) includes a list of Chinese display card brands named Arktek, which are not yet available on AMD such as Radeon RX 7600 XT, Radeon RX 7700, and Radeon RX 7800.
the Radeon RX 7600 XT is indeed on AMD's product planning and is expected to be available on the week 22 January, and at the same time, we will also see the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super.
As for 3 products, such as Radeon RX 7700, Radeon RX 7800 and Radeon RX 7900 XT, none of them are currently on AMD's existing planning list, according to our reliable information.
In other words, AMD in the first half of 2024 is only expected to have a new Radeon RX 7600 XT, there will be other accidents, most people are on vacation, there should be too many updates, that is to say, AMD still maintains the planning of 6 display cards (GRE) at this stage. In the second half of 2024, we may see the introduction of RDNA 4, which supports PCIe 5.0, which will delay RDNA 4 until 2025 if an accident occurs.
The information in the ECC database is not necessarily accurate, but it can be used as a reference and we also confirm that there will be no MBA(Made by AMD) card available for media testing at AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT.