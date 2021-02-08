EDID Emulator recommendations?

Anyone have recommendations for HDMI EDID emulators with pass-through that are low cost, but possibly configurable, or at least work well?



I've got two cases where I might use one. One, a HTPC connected to a plasma TV is refusing to use 1080p even though the TV can do it, and the computer can see the mode, and sometimes no audio. Also, it won't boot if the screen isn't on and set to the right channel. The first half I can probably fix with configuration and a hammer, but the booting problem, I suspect EDID would help with.



The other one is my 4k TV has two different EDIDs it can set apparently. One lets my Roku do 4k, the other lets my Blu-Ray player send audio to the receiver; I can turn the setting on when I use the Roku and off when I use the Blu-Ray, but it's tedious; I don't want to use multiple inputs on the TV, because I'm not convinced audio would get routed correctly and all the devices are close to the receiver anyway. Maybe the TV will get an updated EDID through a firmware upgrade that works for both devices, but I'm not holding my breath.