Edge Secure, Microsoft Edge browser built in VPN?

The Edge browser now has a built in VPN. Whether or not its good, I dont know. Each Microsoft account gets free 5gb of VPN data a month.
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/edge/features/edge-secure-network-vpn?form=MT00IX
Thoughts?
Edge Secure Network VPN
Get online security protection that is smart enough to turn on when you need it the most– like when you’re connected to an open Wi-Fi network. Edge Secure Network uses VPN technology to stop third parties and bad actors from accessing your sensitive information, so you can make purchases online, fill out forms, and keep your browsing activity away from prying eyes. And best of all, it’s built in and free in Microsoft Edge.
