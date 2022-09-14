EC2 instance

EC2 is an Amazon flavor of virtualized server. You pay Amazon money and they will create you a virtual server in their datacenter. Can choose how much CPU, memory, and storage you need and then you pay per hour + a certain amount of bandwidth in and out. You can do just about anything you want with that server, as long as it's legal.

Edit: As an example. I have two tiny servers hosted in a cloud environment that run 24/7/365. I pay $335 every month. Each machine is has two vCPUs, 8GB of ram, 2400 iops.