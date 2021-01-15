EBay for RAID Cards

Hi,

Looking to ebay for RAID card options, which models should be on the look out for? I just plan to grab cards for RAID 1

There are a lot of PERC H310 models, which I understand suck for RAID 5, but should be fine for RAID 1.

What are the actual pricing for these cards? I'm guessing those listed at USD 35 and in brand new condition are too good to be true?

Thanks
 
