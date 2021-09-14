eBay 20% off (over $25) coupon with code: SAVE4FALL

What is the Promotion?

This Coupon is a 20% discount valid from 5:00 AM Pacific Time on September 14, 2021 until 11:59 PM Pacific Time on September 20, 2021. $25 minimum purchase required. The Coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $500. Discount applies to the purchase price (excluding shipping, handling, and taxes) of eligible items in the specific event(s) listed below.

Eligible Event(s):

  1. https://www.ebay.com/e/fashion/fall-luxury-sfc-091421
  2. https://www.ebay.com/e/daily-deals/fall-sfc-shop-all
  3. https://www.ebay.com/e/home-garden/fall-sfc-dyson
  4. https://www.ebay.com/e/_electronics/fall-sfc-best-buy
  5. https://www.ebay.com/e/lifestyle/fall-sfc-mi-g
  6. https://www.ebay.com/e/fashion/fall-sfc-jewelry
  7. https://www.ebay.com/e/lifestyle-media/fall-sfc-sporting-goods
  8. https://www.ebay.com/e/daily-deals/fall-sfc-kids
  9. https://www.ebay.com/e/_electronics/fall-sfc-all-tech
  10. https://www.ebay.com/e/_electronics/fall-sfc-gaming
  11. https://www.ebay.com/e/_electronics/fall-sfc-audio
  12. https://www.ebay.com/e/_electronics/fall-sfc-computers
  13. https://www.ebay.com/e/_electronics/fall-sfc-cell-accessories
  14. https://www.ebay.com/e/_electronics/fall-sfc-tablets
  15. https://www.ebay.com/e/home-garden/fall-sfc-all-home
  16. https://www.ebay.com/e/home-garden/sfc-fall-kitchen
  17. https://www.ebay.com/e/home-garden/fall-sfc-vacuums
  18. https://www.ebay.com/e/home-garden/fall-sfc-power-tools
  19. https://www.ebay.com/e/home-garden/fall-sfc-generators
  20. https://www.ebay.com/e/home-garden/fall-sfc-home-security
How to redeem your Coupon:

  1. Shop for eligible items from the specific event(s) as listed above.
  2. Enter the Coupon code in the redemption code field: SAVE4FALL
  3. Pay for your item by 11:59 PM Pacific Time on September 20, 2021.
 
