Ebay 15% off some gaming accessories ends 5/16/2021

Enter this code during checkout:PICKSUMMER15There might be more items that are eligible not on the page. Not many good things to choose from, but some console games and peripherals. Not sure how good each deal is but worth checking. Be aware that a lot of the stuff is refurbished.Highlights:Full terms & conditions:This Coupon is a 15% discount valid from 5:00 AM Pacific Time on 5/10/21 until 11:59 PM Pacific Time on 5/16/21. No minimum purchase required from eligible items in eligible event(s) listed below. The Coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100. Warranties and protection plans are excluded. Coupon does not apply to auction-style listings or purchases made through the Best Offer feature.Not really a "hot deal", but considering the current market of everything being sold out thought I'd post.