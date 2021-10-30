Eatx / tower - suggestion

Hi everybody,I'm looking for a new case.What I want:Lots of room - I hate cramped working conditions.Eatx case with lots of room above the board to fit water cooling.Airflow !!! - fanplacement in the front, back, top, bottom and at least one over the GPU, preferably one over the CPU.What I don't want:RGB - fuck it, I had my fun when cold cathodes were all the rage. But I don't want my office to look like a whorehouse.Glass side panel - I bought it, I know whats in there. My house isn't the SEMA show for PC's. And my case lives under the desk... where it belongsGamer shit/lousy airflow - a case for me, is all function over form. I don't care about looks.What I currently have is a Fractal Define S. It seriously lacks room above the motherboard.