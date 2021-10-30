Eatx / tower - suggestion

P

Pestluder

n00b
Oct 8, 2009
43
Hi everybody,

I'm looking for a new case.

What I want:

Lots of room - I hate cramped working conditions.
Eatx case with lots of room above the board to fit water cooling.
Airflow !!! - fanplacement in the front, back, top, bottom and at least one over the GPU, preferably one over the CPU.

What I don't want:
RGB - fuck it, I had my fun when cold cathodes were all the rage. But I don't want my office to look like a whorehouse.
Glass side panel - I bought it, I know whats in there. My house isn't the SEMA show for PC's. And my case lives under the desk... where it belongs ;)
Gamer shit/lousy airflow - a case for me, is all function over form. I don't care about looks.

What I currently have is a Fractal Define S. It seriously lacks room above the motherboard.
 
